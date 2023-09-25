MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — The weather was much better across the area. High temperatures were normal, there was more humidity, and of course much more sunshine. Skies will stay clear for tonight and temperatures will be mild in the low to mid-60s.

High temperatures remain in the 80s for Monday and will be a little bit warmer than normal for this time of year. Upper-80s are expected in the Pee Dee and mid-80s at the coast. The humidity will be felt as well, but it will continue to be sunny.

A backdoor cold front is expected to move through the area early Tuesday morning. This will lower our temperatures for the rest of the week and increase cloud cover. Some isolated, light showers Tuesday-Thursday are possible as well. Highs on Tuesday will fall to the low-80s and then upper-70s to wrap up the work week.