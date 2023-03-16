MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures are still cold this morning with a freeze warning in effect until 9 a.m. Even though temperatures are equally as cold as yesterday, the wind is much calmer so it might feel a touch warmer without a significant wind chill.

The afternoon will warm up quicker, and high temperatures will be quite normal for this time of year. You can expect mid-60s for the Grand Strand and border belt and upper-60s to near 70 degrees in the Pee Dee. Clouds build in tonight, and it will be milder with temperatures near 50 at the beach and mid-40s inland.

St. Patrick’s Day will be partly sunny and mild with temperatures in the low-70s at the coast and mid-70s inland. A cold front approaches the area tonight, and some scattered showers will be possible this evening and likely overnight.

Light showers stick around throughout the day on Saturday. Most of the day looks overcast and a little gloomy, but it will not be a washout with only 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches.