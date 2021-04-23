Warmer today ahead of rain and storms for Saturday, some could be strong

It will be cold again this morning, then we will start to warm up this afternoon. High pressure overhead will bring clear skies and light wind this morning. With very dry air in place, temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s inland. Sunshine returns today with some clouds moving in late in the day ahead of the next storm system. It will still be cool again today, but warmer than what we saw yesterday.

A storm system will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. We should see a much needed soaking rain with most places seeing an inch of rain. There’s potential for a few strong storms Saturday afternoon with the main threat being damaging winds. This storm will move away Saturday night with sunshine returning on Sunday.

High pressure will control our weather through next week with sunshine and warmer weather. Highs will be back to around average Monday, climbing into the 80s inland as early as Tuesday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 49-52 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.