Our weather is warming up heading into the weekend, ahead of a cold front. High pressure will keep weather clear and calm today. Today will start with sunshine, then clouds will move in late in the day. A few showers and storms are possible tonight ahead of a cold front that will move through on Saturday. It will be warm Saturday with highs close to 80. The front will move through in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms, and a slight risk for severe weather. One or two of the storms could grow strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts.

Cooler weather will move in for Sunday with highs near 70, which is close to normal for this time of year. High pressure will bring sunshine to start next week. The next storm system will bring a chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Today, warm with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. High 78 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows 60-62 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with scat’d showers and storms, some storms could be strong to severe. High 78-80 inland, 74-76 beaches.