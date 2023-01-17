Temperatures will continue to climb with a few afternoon showers today. The cloud cover is going to be persistent throughout the day. The morning commute will be calm and dry, but by the afternoon some scattered showers are going to make their way into the area from the west. Showers will be on and off over the course of the afternoon and evening, but things dry out into the overnight hours.

High temperatures for today are going to be in the low to mid-60s. Some spots along the border belt are expected to be cooler. Low temperatures tonight will be much warmer than the previous nights with low-to-mid-50s.

Clouds will break up slightly on Wednesday. It will be dry, and the warming trend will continue with highs topping out in the upper 60s to nearly 70 degrees. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the evening as a cold front moves through the area.

The passage of the front is going to cool things down for Friday when temperatures return to the mid-60s. Sunshine will be back as well. Highs will only be in the upper 50s for Saturday as clouds start to build back in. We’ll warm to around 60 degrees on Sunday as more rain moves in throughout the afternoon and evening. The rain could persist into Monday.

Today, partly sunny and mild with afternoon showers. Highs 59-63 inland, 63-66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog possible. Lows 49-52 inland, 53-54 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.