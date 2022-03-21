After a cool night, we will warm up tomorrow. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be cool with low temperatures in the 40s. This will not be as chilly as it was last night. Tomorrow will bring sunshine followed by increasing clouds, and a warm afternoon with highs in the 70s. It will stay warm Wednesday as a cold front slowly moves into the Carolinas. High temperatures will warm into the 70s to near 80, and there will be scattered thunderstorms late in the day. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, and Wednesday is a Weather Alert Day. The front will stall in the area through Thursday, keeping rain and thunderstorms around. The front will finally push offshore Thursday night, and sunshine will return on Friday. It will be cooler with temperatures closer to normal,. near 70. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend. A second cold front will move through on Saturday with a slight chance for a shower. It will be cool Sunday with highs in the 60s. Sunshine Sunday will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.