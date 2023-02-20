MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy tonight, and temperatures will be very mild once again, close to 20 degrees above average. A passing shower along the border belt is possible this evening, but it will be light and brief. Temperature-wise the beach will bottom out in the upper-50s and the Pee Dee and border belt will be in the mid-50s.

Some patchy fog will be possible tomorrow but temperatures will be rising rapidly, so the fog won’t last long. During the morning commute, there may be a couple of small showers in the Pee Dee which migrate in from the west. There is still going to be sunshine tomorrow and most of the day will be dry.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low-to-mid 70s with cooler temperatures along the coast, and a sea breeze developing in the afternoon.

Throughout the workweek, temperatures are going to continue to climb and the forecast will come close to high-temperature records, so there could be multiple days in a row where daily temperature records are broken or tied. Check out what is in jeopardy below

Day / City / Forecast / Record

Wednesday / Florence / 82 / R80

Wednesday / N. Myrtle Beach / 74 / R75

Wednesday / Lumberton / 81 / R79

Thursday / Florence / 86 / R83

Thursday / N. Myrtle Beach / 78 / R79

Thursday / Lumberton / 86 / R79

Sunday / Florence / 80 / 83

Sunday / North Myrtle Beach / 76 / R79

Sunday / Lumberton / 77 / R79

Seeing high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s is considered normal in early June. It is very possible Thursday may break the all-time high-temperature record for February. In Florence, the all-time record is 86 degrees from February 25, 2022. In Lumberton, the all-time record is 84 degrees from February 28th, 2022. Lastly, the all-time record for a high temperature in February in North Myrtle Beach is 86 degrees from February 29th, 1948.

The all-time record is not likely to be broken in North Myrtle Beach but it is a very real possibility in Florence and Lumberton. Not only will afternoon temperatures be 20-25 degrees above average most of the week, but dewpoints will be in the 60s so, it will be a little sticky outside.

A cooldown is on deck for Friday and Saturday, but it will only lower temperatures to the mid-upper-70s on Friday and 60s on Saturday. Temperatures return to the upper-70s and low-80s the next day.