Warmer weather continues through the end of the week

The warmer weather will continue through the rest of the week. Today will be breezy and warmer with partly sunny skies. Highs will warm to near 70 along the coast, low to mid 70s inland. A stray shower is possible today. The warm weather will continue on Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be more clouds and a chance for showers Friday afternoon and evening, ahead of a cold front. That front will move through Friday night, bringing cooler weather for the weekend.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 50s. Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 40s Sunday. Cool weather will continue to start next week as the chance for showers returns. Rain chances will increase throughout the day on Monday as highs top out in the low to mid 50s. We’ll dry out Tuesday and warm to the upper 50s to near 60 by midweek.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 72-74 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 58-60

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 72-75 inland, 70-72 beaches.