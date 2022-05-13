Warmer weather an more sunshine is expected for the weekend. The storm system that brought the rain the past two days, and the cooler weather all week long will dissipate and move away this weekend. This will lower our rain chances and warm us up. Scattered showers will continue tonight with higher humidity. Tomorrow will be warmer with high temperatures in the 80s away from the coast. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be warmer with lower rain chances on Sunday. Some spots Sunday will warm into the upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through Monday night. Ahead of this front, some spots will hit 90 Monday afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will move in ahead of this front. The rest of the week will be dry with increasing heat. Tuesday will see temperatures in the 80s. For the second half of the week, temperatures away from the coast will warm into the low to mid 90s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers. Lows 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.