Warmer weather is on the way

We will be warming up for the rest of the week. The area of high pressure that has brought the sunshine so far this week will move offshore today. That will allow winds to turn to the southeast later today, then south Thursday and Friday, bringing in warmer weather. High temperatures will warm into the 60s today, then 70s Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through Friday night. We will see a few showers ahead of this front on Friday, then much colder weather for the weekend. The front will stall just to our south on Saturday, and a low will develop along this front Saturday night, bringing more rain into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend. The cool weather will continue on Monday as we dry out. We will clear, but it will stay cool on Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 60-62 inland. 59-60 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows: 46-50 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer with a stray shower possible. Highs: 70-72 inland, 68-70 beaches.