Warmer weather is moving in through the middle of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers. Clouds will clear early tomorrow morning as high pressure builds in. This will bring sunshine and warmer weather, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s through Thursday. A cold front will move through Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms. The front will stall to our south through Saturday, bringing a couple days with cloudy, cooler weather a a good chance for rain. Both Friday and Saturday look cloudy and wet. This front should clear for Easter Sunday, bringing improving weather.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.