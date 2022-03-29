Warmer weather is moving in for the second half of the week. High pressure that has brought cool, dry weather is moving offshore tonight. This will turn our winds around to the southeast tonight, then south tomorrow, bringing in warmer, more humid weather. It will be chilly tonight, but not as cold as the past few nights. Tomorrow will be much warmer with highs in the 70s. It will also be partly sunny and windy tomorrow. It will still be warm on Thursday with highs in the 70s to near 80. A cold front will move through late in the day with showers and thunderstorms. This is a fairly weak cold front, so we will only see a small cool down. Sunshine returns Friday, and it will stay warm with highs in the 70s. This mild weather will continue through the weekend. A storm system passing by to our north will bring a few clouds Saturday night into Sunday, but rain chances will be low. Warmer weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to near 80.