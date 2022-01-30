Warmer Weather on the Way

We welcomed an abundance of sunshine today. Temperatures still a little cooler, only making it in the lower 50s. For tomorrow, it will be warmer, in the mid 50s widespread, and some more clouds will be lingering. A dry cold front will pass through our viewing area, only effecting our sky conditions. Some clouds with persist throughout Tuesday and Wednesday but overall skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will continue to increase. Upper 50s on Tuesday, and lower 60s on Wednesday. Let’s all hope that Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow! Spring can’t come soon enough!! The warmest day will be on Thursday ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures will be near 70!

Temperatures may falter slightly on Friday with enhanced clouds. Precipitation expected late Thursday into early Friday. Future cast shows on and off showers throughout the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand Friday afternoon. Finally, the system will clear offshore early Saturday morning, taking our warm weather with it. Highs on Saturday are in the upper 40s to near 50. But on the bright side there will be lots on sunshine on Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday with high temperatures not altering too much.