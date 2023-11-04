MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – We start the day off on another cool note. Once the sun rises, temperatures will start to respond. Most of us should see mostly sunny skies today. Right around the coast a few more clouds could move into the area, that may hold our highs back into the upper 60s close to 70.

Tonight we will see temperatures fall into the 40s once again. Upper 40s along the coast, and further inland, lows will fall into the lower 40s. A few isolated upper 30s are possible across the Western Pee Dee and border belt. Any clouds that do develop during the day should clear out.

Sunday we begin to slowly warm up as high pressure begins to really dominate the weather. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s across the Grand Strand, back into the Pee Dee and border belt. We should be relatively sunny for the entire day. Overnight lows again will fall into the 40s in the Pee Dee. Looks like we stay in the 50s along the coast.

High pressure really kicks in on Monday and lasts through the work week. Temperatures will begin to moderate into the 70s and by mid to late week, upper 70s close to 80 in some locations. Overnight lows again, will moderate as well. So above normal temperatures will continue. Unfortunately, the next week continues to look dry. That will only worsen the drought conditions.