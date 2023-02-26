MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds will continue tonight and temperatures will be mild in the low to mid-50s. Likely, areas of fog will develop later tonight and will persist through the morning commute.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warmer with temperatures near 70 degrees along the Grand Strand and in the mid to upper-70s inland.

Tuesday will be sunny and temperatures will continue to be warm and above average. Tuesday will house 80 degrees for parts of the Pee Dee as well as on Wednesday.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday or Friday and it will likely be a severe weather maker for the deep south. Impacts on the Carolinas are still up in the air, we will watch closely.