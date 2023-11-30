MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After another freezing morning, temperatures will be warmer this afternoon with sunshine running wild. Highs for today will be near 60 degrees and it will be more mild tonight with temperatures in the upper-30s along the border belt, near 40 in the Pee Dee, and mid-40s at the coast.

Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow morning and scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon as well. Temperatures will climb to above average conditions tomorrow with mid to upper-60s in the forecast.

Stormy weather will continue across the area on Saturday. The rain will be much more widespread and very persistent. Rainfall totals on Saturday are forecasted at 0.5″. A cold front will stall to our west through the weekend, keeping the chance for rain around Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm despite cloudiness and rain. Forecasted highs are in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees. The front will move through late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Monday will still be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cooler weather will move in for the middle of next week.