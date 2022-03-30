Warmer weather is moving in for the second half of the week. High pressure that has brought cool, dry weather is moving offshore. This will turn our winds around to the southeast, then south this afternoon, bringing in warmer, more humid weather. Today will be much warmer with highs in the 70s. It will also be mostly cloudy and windy today.

It will still be warm on Thursday with highs in the 70s to near 80. A cold front will move through late in the day with showers and thunderstorms. This is a fairly weak cold front, so we will only see a small cool down. Sunshine returns Friday, and it will stay warm with highs in the 70s. This mild weather will continue through the weekend. A storm system passing by to our north will bring a few clouds Saturday night into Sunday, but rain chances will be low. Warmer weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, Highs: 74-76 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, Cloudy and warm with showers and storms. Highs 76-78 inland, 72-74 beaches.