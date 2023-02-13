Sunny weather will continue through mid week with a warming trend. High pressure will control our weather through the next few days, bringing clear skies and warm afternoons. Tonight will be clear and cool with low temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sunshine will be back again tomorrow, and it will be a little warmer than it was today with some spots hitting 70. The warm up will continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs away from the coast in the mid 70s on Wednesday, and upper 70s on Thursday. A cold front will move through on Friday with showers. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend… but it looks dry for the weekend! High temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday, then 60s on Sunday.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 39 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.