MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was a gorgeous start to the morning with most cities waking up in the upper 50s. It will be warmer this afternoon with temperatures normal for early September. The beach will be in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee will see upper-80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity should still be tolerable today but increases for tomorrow. Sunshine and rain-free for your Sunday.

Clear again tonight also with slightly below average temperatures, but not as drastic as last night, temperatures will be in the mid-60s inland and mid to upper-60s at the coast.

Labor Day will be a couple of degrees warmer, but still considered normal. The Pee Dee will be in the low 90s and upper 80s at the coast.

The heat and humidity continue through midweek so the fall-like temperatures and conditions are gone for the foreseeable future.