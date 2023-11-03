Warmer weather is back in time for the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold, but not as cold as the past two night with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend and into next week. This will keep sunshine around for the weekend and into next week. The sunny weather will keep the warming trend going. Temperatures will be back to normal for the weekend with highs in the low 70s. The warming trend will continue next week with temperatures getting a little warmer each day. By the end of the week, some spots could see 80 degrees.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 34 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.