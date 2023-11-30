Warmer weather is moving in, but it will come with some rain. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cold as last night with low temperatures mostly in the 40s. A storm system will pass by to our west tomorrow, bringing warmer weather, more clouds and a few showers late in the day. A cold front will approach the Carolinas for the weekend, but it will slow down and remain to our west. This will keep us warm with high temperatures near 70, but it will also feed moisture across the Carolinas with a chance for rain Saturday into Sunday. The cold front will pass through on Monday with cooler, drier weather for Tuesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, not as cold as last night. Lows 38 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer with showers late in the day. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Saturday, cloudy with periods of rain. Highs near 70.