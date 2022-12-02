Another cool day today, but we will warm up by the weekend. High pressure overhead will move away today, allowing for a few clouds to move in… plus it will be a little warmer with highs near 60 inland, low 60s along the coast. The warming trend will continue on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. A cold front late in the day will bring a slight chance for a shower, then it will cool down on Sunday.

We will warm back up next week with highs climbing back into the 70s by midweek. A chance for showers will also move in for Tuesday and Wednesday as another cold front moves through. Temperatures will cool down again on Thursday, back into the mid 60s.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 48-50 inland, 54 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s.