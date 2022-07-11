Warmer weather returns for the next couple of days. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. The front that brought the rain this weekend, and has been stalled to our south will dissipate tomorrow, allowing south winds to return. This will bring more sunshine and temperatures back to normal with highs in the 80s and low 90s tomorrow. Mostly places will stay dry tomorrow, but we cannot rule out a stray thunderstorm. Wednesday will heat up ahead of the next cold front. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. There will be a chance for a thunderstorm on Wednesday. The cold front will move in Wednesday night, and will stall in our area through the rest of the week. This will bring back clouds and higher rain chances for Thursday and Friday, and the potential for heavy rain. The front should dissipate over the weekend with more sunshine and less rain.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-95.