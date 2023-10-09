MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It will be cold again tonight with temperatures in the upper-40s at the coast and low to mid-40s inland. Changes occur as soon as tomorrow. A warming trend will begin. All cities will be back into the low-70s to mid-70s.

Temperatures will warm at least five degrees on Tuesday. The Pee Dee is forecasted around 80 degrees and upper-70s at the beach. Another cold front is expected to move through Tuesday night and this will lower afternoon temperatures on Wednesday into the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny through the first part of the week and then partly sunny with some rain on Thursday and Friday