Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday, bringing some sunshine and warm weather. High temperatures will be mostly in the 80s tomorrow and Thursday. A cold front will move through on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will stall to our south through Saturday, bringing cloudy, wet weather to start the weekend. It will also be cool on Saturday with high temperatures in the 60s. This system will move away Sunday, and skies will clear for Easter Sunday. Seasonable weather will build in to start next week with highs mainly in the 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.