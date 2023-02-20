Temperatures will warm up this week with possible record highs by midweek. Presidents Day will be mostly sunny and very mild. Temperatures will be in the low-70s inland and upper-60s at the Grand Strand. Temperatures are going to continue to climb throughout the workweek. The forecast will come within one to two degrees of high-temperature records, so there could be multiple days in a row where daily temperature records are broken.

Seeing high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s is considered normal in early June. It is very possible Thursday may break the all-time high-temperature record for February. In Florence, the all-time record is 86 degrees from Feb. 25, 2022. In Lumberton, the all-time record is 84 degrees from Feb. 28, 2022. Lastly, the all-time record for a high temperature in February in North Myrtle Beach is 86 degrees from Feb. 29, 1948.

The all-time record is not likely to be broken in North Myrtle Beach, but it is a very real possibility in Florence and Lumberton. Not only will afternoon temperatures be 20 to 25 degrees above average for most of the week, but dewpoints will be in the 60s so, it will be a little sticky outside.

A cooldown is on deck for Friday as a cold front moves through, but it will only lower temperatures a few degrees. It will be even cooler on Saturday but highs will still be above average in the mid-upper-60s. Temperatures return to the upper-70s and low-80s on Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70-72 inland, 68-69 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 75-76 inland, 70-72 beaches.