MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Summertime showers and thunderstorms have been fairly constant throughout the Pee Dee and along the border belt. None of the thunderstorms have been strong enough to spawn a severe thunderstorm warning, but a couple of cells have been strong with gusty winds around 35 mph.

Rain chances diminish as soon as we lose the heat of the day and partly cloudy conditions will prevail for tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low-70s for inland and mid-70s for the coast.

Sunday will be similar to what was seen today. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up midafternoon and will be intermittent for a couple of hours. Rain is more likely inland. Temperature-wise low-90s are forecasted inland and mid-80s for the beaches.

Temperatures will slowly warm throughout the beginning of the workweek and peak by Wednesday. Temperatures will be warming roughly a degree per day. By Wednesday, all cities are forecasted to be in the 90s once again. The mid-90s are expected throughout the Pee Dee and border belt and low-90s for the Grand Strand.

Rain chances through the work week will be lower for Monday and Tuesday and more scattered Wednesday-Friday. Precipitation will be driven by the sea breeze front and the heat of the day.