Temperatures will continue to warm this week to near-record highs by midweek. Some patchy fog will be possible this morning, but temperatures will be rising rapidly, so it won’t last long. During the morning commute, there may be a couple of small showers in the Pee Dee that migrate in from the west. There is still going to be sunshine today, and most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with cooler temperatures along the coast and a sea breeze developing in the afternoon.

Throughout the workweek, temperatures are going to continue to climb and the forecast will come close to high-temperature records, so there could be multiple days in a row where daily temperature records are broken or tied. Check out what is in jeopardy below

Day / City / Forecast / Record

Wednesday / Florence / 82 / R80

Wednesday / N. Myrtle Beach / 74 / R75

Wednesday / Lumberton / 81 / R79

Thursday / Florence / 86 / R83

Thursday / N. Myrtle Beach / 78 / R79

Thursday / Lumberton / 86 / R79

Seeing high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s is considered normal in early June. It is very possible that Thursday will break the all-time high-temperature record for February. In Florence, the all-time record is 86 degrees from Feb. 25, 2022. In Lumberton, the all-time record is 84 degrees from February 28, 2022. Lastly, the all-time record for a high temperature in February in North Myrtle Beach is 86 degrees from February 29, 1948.

The all-time record is not likely to be broken in North Myrtle Beach, but it is a very real possibility in Florence and Lumberton. Not only will afternoon temperatures be 20 to 25 degrees above average most of the week, but dewpoints will be in the 60s, which will make it a little sticky outside.

A cooldown is on deck for Friday and Saturday because of a passing cold front. The front will move through mostly dry, and temperatures will still be warm in the mid-upper-70s on Friday. Temperatures will cool off even more for Saturday, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60s with scattered showers. Temperatures return to the low-to-mid 70s Sunday then upper 70s to start next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and warm with stray inland showers possible. Highs 76-78 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 74-76 beaches.