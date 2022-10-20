MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was chilly yesterday, so chilly that North Myrtle Beach broke a record for the lowest high temperature for Oct. 19th. North Myrtle Beach only made it to 60 degrees yesterday, and the previous record was 63 degrees.

Temperatures were cold once again last night and early this morning. No one was in the 20s, but Cheraw, Conway, Scranton, and Kingstree were all at 32 degrees or colder. Florence unofficially broke another low-temperature record. Florence Regional Airport reported 33 degrees, which would beat the 1992 record of 34 degrees. North Myrtle Beach tied their low-temperature record.

Temperatures will be warmer today, but still nearly 10 degrees below average. All cities will make it in the mid-60s and sunshine will be constant today and all throughout the weekend. The warming trend begins today and lasts throughout the beginning of the workweek.

Tonight, skies will be clear and winds will be out of the south/southwest so temperatures will be a little warmer. Some fog will be patchy tomorrow morning. The beaches will stay in the mid-40s and the Pee Dee and border belt will see temperatures range from 37-39 degrees.

70s return for the Pee Dee tomorrow and the coast will be in the upper-60s, but all cities will be in the 70s throughout the weekend with sunshine sticking around.