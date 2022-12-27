MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s another cold start with most of the area staying below freezing until 9 a.m. The mid-40s will be observed by lunchtime, and we’ll see upper-40s by mid-afternoon. Sunshine continues to be the dominant headline, but some more clouds will be evident today.

It will be calm and clear tonight, and for the Grand Strand this will be the last night of sub-freezing temperatures. The beaches will be bottom out near 30 degrees, and the Pee Dee and border belt will be in the mid to upper-20s.

Wednesday will house nearly seasonable temperatures with highs being in the mid-50s.

Thursday, sunny and low-60s.

Friday is partly sunny for the morning, with isolated afternoon showers, and more rain into the overnight hours. It will be warmer than normal with temperatures in the mid-60s.

The 70s return for New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Saturday will have scattered showers for most of the day.