Warmer weather will build in over the next few days. High pressure will build in today, bringing back some sunshine and bumping temperatures into the upper 60s. Even warmer weather is on the way for Thursday with highs in the low to mid-70s. A cold front will move through Thursday night. This front will be weakening as it moves through the Carolinas, so rain chances will be slim.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s on Friday, and then into the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday. A storm system will move through Sunday with a good chance for some widespread soaking rain. Forecast models show from .75 inches to 1.5 inches across the entire area with a few isolated areas possibly receiving close to 2 inches. Dryer, cooler weather will move in to start next week. Another chance for showers will move through on Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid-70s.