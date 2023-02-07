Sunshine will bring warmer weather through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather for the next few days, bringing nice conditions. Sunshine will continue today and Wednesday, and that will warm us up. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s, and most inland areas will see 70s on Wednesday.

Clouds will increase with a chance for showers late in the day on Thursday. A cold front will stall just to our west on Friday with cloudy, wet and mild weather. The front will push through Friday night and temperatures will drop for the weekend, but it will not be as cold as it was last weekend. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50s. It will be sunny and cool on Sunday and then warm up next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 66-69 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 40-45 inland, 47-48 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70-72 inland, 68-69 beaches.