The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather again today, but it has moved offshore. This turned winds around to the south and will bring in even warmer weather. Inland areas will warm into the 70s today as the beaches warm into the upper 60s. Most of us will be in the 70s on Thursday with most inland areas topping out in the mid-70s.

A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday, increasing the clouds and bringing a slight chance for a shower late in the day. This front will stall to our west on Friday. We will see periods of rain throughout the day, but it will stay warm with highs in the upper 60s. The front will push through Friday night and stall briefly offshore. An area of low pressure will develop along the front keeping the rain around through the weekend. This system should clear out Sunday evening. Warmer weather will return next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 72-74 inland, 68-69 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 49-52 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a late-day shower. Highs in the low to mid-70s.