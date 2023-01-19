Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Today will be windy and warm ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-70s. There is a chance for a shower with the cold front during the afternoon or evening, but rain chances are pretty low. Cooler air will slowly move in through the weekend. Friday will be sunny and not as warm, but temperatures will still warm into the mid-60s.

We will cool down for the weekend, but it will not be too cold. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and then back into the 60s on Sunday. A storm system for Sunday looks to bring a soaking rain with .75 inches to 1 inch of rain possible. Some isolated areas could top 1 inch. That system will move out early Monday morning, and we’ll briefly dry out. Another system on Tuesday into Wednesday has the potential for more beneficial rain.

Today, partly sunny, warm and breezy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 74-76 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Lows 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and not as warm. Highs in the mid-60s.