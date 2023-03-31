We will continue to warm up into the weekend, ahead of a cold front. High pressure will be centered offshore today bringing more nice weather, but with a few more clouds. It will also be warmer with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80. The warm weather will continue on Saturday. A cold front late in the day will bring scattered thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in for Sunday with highs close to 70, and it will be sunny. Warmer weather will be back next week with some spots in the 80s through the middle of the week. A few showers will be possible through midweek with better rain chances moving in Thursday, ahead of a cold front.

Today, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 76-80 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 62-65.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.