Sunshine returns today as the warming trend continues. High pressure is still going to be in control for Martin Luther King Day. Sunny weather is expected and also milder temperatures. Highs should top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in the Pee Dee and mid-50s along the Grand Strand. Cloud cover builds in tonight, and this will allow temperatures to be 10-plus degrees warmer than this morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s inland, low to mid-40s along the coast.

Tuesday will be warmer, but not nearly as sunny. Scattered showers will be around through the afternoon and evening hours as highs climb to the mid-60s. Showers will move out Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday will continue the warming trend. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid-70s. A cold front will bring us a chance for a few showers Thursday evening and into the overnight. The front will push offshore and temperatures will cool down into the mid- 60s on Friday. Even cooler temperatures will move in for Saturday with rain moving in for Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 58-60 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 39-41 inland, 43-44 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and mild with afternoon showers. Highs in the mid-60s.