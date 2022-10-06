Sunshine will continue with warmer weather for the end of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Friday. Sunny and warmer today and Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80 today, then in the low 80s on Friday. A cold front will move through Friday night. No rain is expected with the front, but it will cool into the 70s for the weekend. While it will be cooler, it will still be sunny for the weekend. Nice weather will continue into next week and it will warm up a bit.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 78-80 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 53-55 inland, 557-59 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.