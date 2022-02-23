The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be close to records today through Friday. High pressure will control our weather today, bringing partly sunny skies and temperatures above normal. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s at the beach and upper 70s to low 80s inland. Record high temperatures today are 83 in Florence, 79 in North Myrtle Beach, and 79 in Lumberton.

A weak cold front will push into the area an stall tonight. This will lower temperatures by a few degrees, but it will still be warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. The front will push back to the north as a warm front Friday, and temperatures will warm back to near record highs. A stronger cold front will move through Friday night, and much cooler weather will return for the weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday. A storm system will bring clouds and rain on Sunday. Sunshine returns Monday, and while it will be cool, it will warm up on Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower inland. Highs 78-81inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm. Highs 72-74 inland, 70 beaches.