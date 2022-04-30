MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– For tonight, temperatures will be nice and mild and skies will be mostly clear. The beaches will bottom out in the low 60s and the Pee Dee will be in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees. Sunday is going to be virtually rain free. The first half of the day is looking great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be warmer. Expect upper-70s for the coast and mid-80s inland. Evening hours tomorrow will see isolated showers and storms, most of the storms will be located west of I-95. Most cities will be staying dry.

Showers and storms will be ending very early Monday morning and then it will be mostly clear until mid-afternoon, then more showers and storms. The afternoon rain Monday is more scattered but still not widespread. All cities will break 80 degrees on Monday.

Most of the week will have nice patches of sunshine but pop-up showers and storms are going to be increasingly likely with so much moisture around, and also sea breezes are going to be occurring almost every day and those are great forcing mechanisms for convection as they move inland.

The beaches are going to be in the low 80s most of the week and mid-80s on Wednesday. Wednesday is going to be the best chance for the first 90-degree temperature of 2022. The only record that may be in jeopardy will be Florence with a record of 91 seen in 1981. One thing to note…the humidity will be much more noticeable this week, unfortunately.