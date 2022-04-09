MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Conditions were beautiful for the first half of the day. Clouds increased throughout the evening, but will be offshore before we transition into Sunday. It will be colder tonight. There is a frost advisory in place in Scotland County until tomorrow at 9 a.m. Based on 36 degrees as the projected overnight low and breezier conditions, any frost will be light and isolated. Tomorrow, temperatures will be warmer, but still below normal. Highs for tomorrow will be low 70s inland and mid-upper 60s along the coast. Sunshine will be the dominant force tomorrow.

High pressure moving from the Gulf of Mexico over Florida, will scoot by the Carolinas Sunday night and give a noticeable temperature increase for Monday. High temperatures will increase by 7-10 degrees, and will be above average once again. All cities will be in the 80s on Tuesday.

Weather will be calm until Thursday. Lots of sunshine Sunday and Monday and sunshine will carry over into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but there will be more clouds around. Next rain maker will be Thursday and Friday, rain chances are fairly low currently.