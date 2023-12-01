Warmer weather is moving in, but it will come with some rain. A storm system will approach the Carolinas from the west today with a chance for showers. This will keep us warm with high temperatures near 70, but it will also feed moisture across the Carolinas for the weekend. The front will slowly move through on Sunday, pushing off shore Sunday night. We’ll dry out Sunday night.

Monday will still be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cooler weather will move in for Tuesday as sunshine returns. Another cold front will pass through dry Tuesday night, cooling temperatures down a little more for Wednesday.