Warming up for Christmas

We will see sunny, warmer weather heading into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, keeping skies mainly clear. It will be cold again tonight with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s. The center of the high pressure will move offshore tomorrow, and winds will turn around to the southwest. This will bring in warmer weather, and we will see highs in the 60s tomorrow, and 70s on Saturday. It will be windy and warm Saturday with plenty of sunshine. The sunny, warm weather will continue on Sunday. A weak cold front will move through late Sunday, and temperatures will be a little cooler for Monday. It will warm back up again with temperatures back in the 70s on Tuesday. A cold front could bring a few showers Thursday, and may cool is down for the end of the week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 31 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Christmas, mostly sunny, windy and warm. Highs in the low 70s.