After a mid week cool down, it will be warming back up for the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cold, but not as cold as last night. Lows temperatures will drop into the 30s. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow. We will see plenty of sunshine, and winds will turn around to the south. This will help warm us into the 60s. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the low 70s. The south wind will also bring in more moisture, and there will be clouds and rain around for the weekend. Just a slight chance for a shower on Saturday, then rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. A cold front will move through late Sunday, and that will bring back cooler weather to start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 33 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s.