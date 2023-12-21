Sunny, warmer weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold, but not as cold as the past couple of nights. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow as high pressure continues to control our weather. Temperature will be close to normal in the upper 50s to near 60. Nice weather will continue into the weekend, and it will be a little warmer with highs in the 60s. A storm system will approach on Christmas, increasing clouds and bringing rain late in the day. Much of the rain will fall Christmas night, then it will end Tuesday morning. Cooler weather will return for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.