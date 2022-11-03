Our warm weather will get even warmer for the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the 50s, like the past few nights. High pressure will control our weather tomorrow and through the weekend with sunshine, a few clouds and warm and more humid weather. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 70s, then most of us will see low 80s for the weekend. High temperatures will be close to record highs Saturday through Monday. A storm system will develop offshore early next week and will cool us back into the 70s for the middle of the week. Rain chances will start on Tuesday and will continue for much of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 80s.