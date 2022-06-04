MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)–The Grand Strand housed broken clouds throughout most of the day and even some stray showers and downpours throughout the afternoon. This is all thanks to the slow-moving cold front which has since stalled out just offshore the Carolina coast

Rain chances will be decreasing as we head into tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be rather close to normal upper-60s for the beaches and mid-60s inland.

Partly sunny skies await on Sunday. Mostly calm throughout the day, but a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible throughout the afternoon, only a concern for coastal communities. Temperatures will be warm; near 80 for the beaches and mid-80s inland.

Monday has a similar trend to Sunday but is a couple of degrees warmer. Stray showers are likely to pop up again in the late afternoon/evening. Inland communities will be more likely to get a brief shower Monday in comparison to Sunday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One will be offshore and parallel the Carolina coast tomorrow, anticipate a moderate rip current and slightly larger waves.

Stray showers are likely most afternoons this upcoming week, but a cold front is likely to bring more scattered showers Thursday night.