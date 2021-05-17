Warming up this week

(KTVX) -- A video showing a mobile device snapping infrared images of an iPhone user is circulating around the internet and is catching many by surprise.

In the TikTok shared by user Brie Thomason, a digital camera using an infrared lens is seen filming an iPhone user observing his home screen. As the iPhone user stares at the device, Thomason's digital camera captures the iPhone snapping multiple infrared images every five to 10 seconds.