Warming up this week with some places near 80

We’ll start a warming trend today as high pressure moves offshore. Southerly winds will dominate, beginning today, and lasting through a majority of the week. This will allow a significant warming trend to take place. A brief shower could pass through today, primarily east of I-95. Clouds will linger most of the day, but high temperatures will be in the mid 60s for the Grand Strand, and low 70s for inland areas.

Subtropical moisture will continue to increase dew points, making it easier for clouds to form. Unlike this weekend, this week will lack a day of crystal clear skies. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected from Monday to Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to near 80 throughout the Pee Dee and low to mid 70s for the Grand Strand all week.

A cold front will pass through Friday night putting low temperatures in the mid 40s. Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Moisture could return on Sunday as a low develops off shore to our south.

Today, partly sunny and warmer with a stray shower possible east of I-95. Highs: 70-72 inland, 65-67 beaches

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warmer. Lows: 52-54 inland, 55-56 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs: 74-76 inland, 68-70 beaches.