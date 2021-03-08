Warming up this week

After a beautiful sunny weekend we are expecting more sunshine to kick off the workweek.

Clear skies to start your Monday and throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine with a slight warm-up. Highs will be back up closer to normal in the Pee Dee with highs in the low to mid-60s. Along the beaches, it will be cooler with highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60.