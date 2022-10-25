Our weather will warm up for the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather into Wednesday, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine. Mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Even warmer weather on Wednesday with some spots hitting 80. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower.

It will be a little cooler on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Cooler weather will build in Friday and through the weekend with highs in the low 70s and partly sunny skies. A system moving by to the west will bring a slight chance for rain early next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight, mainly clear with patchy fog. Lows 53-55 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.